Photos: Damian Priest on his 100lbs weight loss transformation

Damian Priest has opened up about the struggles he had with his weight before joining WWE.

The latest episode of WWE Chronicle focused on Priest’s upbringing, wrestling background, and his recent main-roster debut. He also spoke about the time he put on weight after he was rejected by WWE earlier in his career.

Reflecting on his weight loss, which exceeded 100lbs, the RAW star admitted he did not react well to WWE rejecting him.

“I went deeper down this hole of, ‘To hell with the world, I’m right, everybody else is wrong, so I’m gonna continue,’” Priest said. “Actually, I wasn’t even continuing, I got worse. I decided to put in less work and get lazier because, for whatever reason, I thought that was the right decision and that would help me. Sometimes I think back and I’m grateful for where I am today but I wonder, ‘How did this happen?’ Because I should not be here with who I was. With who I was, I should be somewhere else not enjoying life.”

Damian Priest used to work in a nightclub during his early days in the wrestling business. He said he immediately handed in his notice when his former employer told him to quit wrestling at weekends. From that moment on, “something clicked” and Priest focused all of his attention on wrestling.

Damian Priest’s weight loss: Before and after pictures

Damian Priest in July 2010 (via WWE Chronicle)

Damian Priest in February 2013 (via WWE Chronicle)

Damian Priest worked hard to change his physique

The WWE Chronicle episode ended with a producer asking Damian Priest what he would say to the person in the old pictures above.

Priest became emotional as he recalled that he “thought he knew it all” years before he joined WWE.

“You shouldn’t have wasted your time,” he said. “This was around the time that I realized nobody was gonna work for my dream. Didn’t know anything but thought he knew it all, and now it’s kind of cool to be able to show off. This [holds picture], don’t be this. Be the one that works for his dream.”

#WWEChronicle: @ArcherOfInfamy streams your way this Sunday exclusively on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/mb5wtWKG0R — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 7, 2021

Damian Priest made his WWE debut on NXT in December 2018. After moving to RAW in January 2021, he joined forces with rapper Bad Bunny to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Please credit WWE Chronicle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.