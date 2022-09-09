[Photos] Johnny Gargano prepares for his in-ring return on RAW alongside his son

Johnny Gargano hasn't wrestled in nine months, but his first match back is right around the corner.

Johnny Wrestling departed from WWE last December after his contract expired, Gargano then took some time off from wrestling to focus on his family as his wife Candice LeRae, who was just weeks away from giving birth to their first child, the couple gave birth to a baby boy named Quill in February 2022.

After weeks of speculation, the former NXT Champion made his surprise return on the August 22nd edition of WWE on RAW in Toronto, Canada, and has been hard at work preparing for his in-ring return.

Gargano recently took to social media, posting photos of himself preparing for his in-ring return with Baby Wrestling at his side in a WWE ring. Tweeting out:

"Getting ring ready.. #WWERaw," Johnny Gargano said in a tweet.

Johnny Gargano lists the fun "coincidences" of his WWE return

While many fans were hoping that Triple H would bring Gargano back in his hometown of Cleveland, they chose to bring him in for the Toronto show instead.

Earlier this week, it was revealed in a backstage segment with Austin Theory that Gargano's first match back would take place on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW in Portland.

Judging by one of Gargano's recent tweets, these choices were all cleverly made by design. Tweeting out:

"We've had some fun "coincidences" with this return of mine.. I came back in Toronto in the building where I won my first title in @WWE. #TakeOverToronto. Now my first match back will be in Portland in the last arena I performed in before the pandemic. #TakeOverPortland," Johnny Gargano said in a tweet.

What are your thoughts on Johnny Wrestling training for his WWE return? Do you think Baby Wrestling will end up following in his father's footsteps? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

