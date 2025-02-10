[PHOTOS] Tiffany Stratton issues warning following Charlotte Flair confrontation

Tiffany Stratton is currently in her second month as WWE Women's Champion. The rising superstar began the year by turning on Nia Jax to win her first main roster singles title, and now she's ready to take all challengers on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Stratton is now offering a forewarning after a viral showdown with Charlotte Flair.

The Blonde Bombshell and The Queen fueled rumors and speculation on WrestleMania 41 during Friday's SmackDown episode. While Flair is trying to decide on which champion she will challenge at The Grandest Stage of Them All, it seems Stratton has her mind made up as she wants to defend against Ric Flair's daughter. The showdown was interrupted by Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, but Flair promised to keep an eye on things as Jax challenges the champion this week.

Stratton took to Instagram today with an update from Dragon's Lair Gym in Las Vegas. The 25-year-old shared several photos from her latest workout session, and captioned the post with an 8-word warning for the future:

"I’m not even in my final form yet!" Tiffany Stratton wrote with the photos below.

Stratton is rumored to face Flair for the title at WrestleMania 41. She is advertised for Elimination Chamber on March 1, which comes after Stratton received massive praise from the Australian crowd at Elimination Chamber 2024, which she said was a game-changer for her career.

Tiffany Stratton to defend on WWE SmackDown

WWE will return to the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC for Friday's SmackDown on the USA Network. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Chelsea Green vs. Naomi

Chelsea Green vs. Naomi Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown will mark Stratton's second title defense since dethroning Jax on January 3. Her first was a win over Bayley, which came as the 20-minute SmackDown main event on January 17.

