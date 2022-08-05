PHOTOS: "Acknowledge your Daddy" - WWE drops new Roman Reigns merch inspired by his epic "daddy" line

Roman Reigns' recent line from Monday Night RAW to Theory has already spawned a new WWE t-shirt! The Tribal Chief engaged in a war of words with Theory on the final RAW before SummerSlam and delivered one of his best lines to date during his promo.

Reigns told Theory that his "daddy" wasn't around anymore, referencing Vince McMahon's shocking WWE retirement. Here's Reigns' now-famous line:

"I want you to analyze this situation, you understand? Your Daddy isn't here anymore," declared Roman Reigns.

It should surprise nobody that WWE hasn't wasted time developing merchandise around Roman Reigns' comments directed at Theory and Vince McMahon. The WrestleOps Twitter handle released a few images of the t-shirt, as you can view below (available now on WWE Shop):

Will Theory cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns?

Theory has undoubtedly been one of the breakout stars in WWE this year. The former NXT star has gradually risen up the card since being repackaged as Vince McMahon's protege.

The former WWE CEO had been Theory's on-screen mentor for several months and was personally overseeing the rise of the 25-year-old superstar.

Theory has been rewarded handsomely for his progress as he emerged as a possible future World Champion after capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase last month. Mr. Money in the Bank has also regularly been involved with Reigns' segments over the past few weeks on TV.

The RAW Superstar possibly cashing in his MITB contract was amongst the most significant storyline arcs heading into Reigns' Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar.

As expected, he interrupted SummerSlam's main event and briefly even teased pulling off a memorable championship heist. Unfortunately for Theory, Brock Lesnar thwarted his attempted cash-in with an F5 outside the ring.

Theory will still get more opportunities to use the valuable Money in the Bank contract despite his failure at SummerSlam. However, there is speculation that multiple top stars don't wish to work with Theory in the first place, which jeopardizes his spot as a potential main event player.

Will WWE go down a surprising route and book Theory to successfully cash in the MITB contract? Share your views in the comments section below.

