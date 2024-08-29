Photos: WWE reveals pricey new championship for Gunther

Gunther has been WWE World Heavyweight Champion for twenty-five days. The Austrian Superstar previously wrapped up a historic Intercontinental Championship reign, and is now moving forward in his first reign with a world championship in World Wrestling Entertainment. The company has just introduced a pricey new title for the King of the Ring.

The Ring General began his Intercontinental Championship reign by defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 edition of SmackDown. He held the strap for a record 666 days until being dethroned by Sami Zayn during Night One of WrestleMania XL back in April. Gunther shattered The Honky Tonk Man's previous record of 454 days in September 2023.

WWE Shop has now released a limited edition Signature Series Intercontinental Championship Replica to honor The King General's historic 666-day reign. There were only 300 replica titles created, and all were sold out within a few hours. The titles were priced at $749.99 each, with free shipping.

Gunther's Signature Series replica featured a custom-designed strap and plates that commemorate his Intercontinental Championship reign. There are also tributes to Imperium on the straps. The item was not available on WWE Euroshop, and WWE Shop customer service noted on X that there is no re-stocking date as of now.

Gunther returns to Europe as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Gunther is currently on his return to Europe as the World Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General headlined the Road to Bash in Berlin non-televised live event tour as the lead-in to Saturday's premium live event.

Gunther defeated Ilja Dragunov to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Sunday's show in The Netherlands, then he defeated Sheamus at Monday's live event in Belgium. He also retained against Dragunov again on Tuesday and Wednesday at live events in Germany.

Gunther is advertised to team with Ludwig Kaiser against Sheamus and Dragunov in a dark match at Friday's SmackDown at the Uber Arena in Berlin. One night later at the same arena, the Imperium leader will defend his title against Randy Orton at the company's inaugural Bash in Berlin PLE. Per the stipulation, Orton will be sent to RAW if he wins, and Gunther will move over to the SmackDown roster.

