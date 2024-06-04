"Pick it" - WWE needs to choose a direction for RAW star, says Vince Russo, after win over ex-world champion (Exclusive)

This week's RAW emanated from Hershey, PA, and was filled with action-packed matches. Besides Rey Mysterio taking on Damian Priest in the main event and the Women's Tag Team Title being defended, fans saw Ludwig Kaiser taking on Sheamus. Kaiser got a big win over the former WWE Champion, but Vince Russo is unsure what's next for the German star.

Kaiser and Sheamus locked horns on RAW to settle their differences after the Irishman was insulted by the Imperium member. The former NXT Tag Team Champion focused on The Celtic Warrior's injured knee throughout the contest and ultimately scored a massive win.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the company needed to pick a proper direction for Ludwig Kaiser. He felt Kaiser could not be Gunther's mouthpiece and a credible singles wrestler simultaneously.

"That's why we were talking about it a couple of weeks ago when they should have separated both Kaiser and the other dude [Giovanni Vinci] from Gunther. We talked about it weeks ago. I have no idea, bro. Is he Gunther's sidekick who introduces him or a wrestler? Pick it." (11:46 - 12:09)

You can watch the full episode below.

With Gunther set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam 2024, it will be interesting to see what's in store for Kaiser.

