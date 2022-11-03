Create

"Pins him with a foot on his chest" - Twitter erupts at the idea of Roman Reigns squashing CM Punk in his final wrestling match

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 03, 2022 12:03 PM IST
Wrestling fans on Twitter want Roman Reigns to beat CM Punk in his final match
Wrestling fans on Twitter want Roman Reigns to beat CM Punk in his final match

CM Punk is reportedly done with AEW. While his status in the professional wrestling industry remains unclear, a portion of fans want him to face Roman Reigns.

In reaction to the same topic, one Twitter user suggested that Punk's last-ever match should be a squash match against Reigns. This sparked a huge debate among fans on social media.

Taking to Twitter, fans provided various takes on the possibility of Punk returning to WWE, only for him to lose to The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns squashing CM Punk in his final ever wrestling match would be a top 5 moment of all time.We need it.

Some fans predicted the scenario of Punk potentially beating Reigns. Whereas, one Twitter user suggested that Reigns should dominantly beat The Second City Saint.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

@ibeastIess GTS connecting! GTS connecting! punk goes over for the pin on roman!crowd: one! two! three!OH MY GOD, CM PUNK HAS DONE IT IN THE MAIN EVENT OF WRESTLEMANIA, NEW CHAMPION, NEW CHAMPION! https://t.co/Nu5sGG0QR5
@ibeastIess The program with Roman AND Heyman might be cinema https://t.co/FQFCOdiPFV
@ibeastIess The press conference right after will be more legendary
@ibeastIess Nah we need a legit match between the two. It would be a potential MOTY
@ibeastIess One spear and pins him with a foot on his chest
@ibeastIess when roman refuses to work with him, then what??
This or losing to Miz in Saudi Arabia for the WWE title in the main event twitter.com/ibeastIess/sta…
Give me that Hunter 😂 twitter.com/ibeastIess/sta…
@Carolayaquino23 Actually that its Possible if Phil ever accept to Return
@BigDaddyBlue30 Yep, hopefully that happens 😂🙏🏽

Punk has been absent from AEW programming since his rant at the All Out media scrum.

Despite his run with Tony Khan's promotion seemingly ending on a bitter note, Punk had several notable moments within AEW. He is a former two-time AEW World Champion, and shared the ring with the likes of Hangman Adam Page, Daniel Garcia, MJF, and Eddie Kingston.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 700 days. He is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after winning the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38.

Since becoming a double champion, The Tribal Chief has defended his title against Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

Reigns' next big test will be this weekend against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. While Reigns is a huge favorite to win the match, there are chances of Paul pulling off one of the biggest upsets in modern wrestling.

Do you think Logan Paul will dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comment section below.

Quick Links

Edited by UJALA
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...