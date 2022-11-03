"Pins him with a foot on his chest" - Twitter erupts at the idea of Roman Reigns squashing CM Punk in his final wrestling match

CM Punk is reportedly done with AEW. While his status in the professional wrestling industry remains unclear, a portion of fans want him to face Roman Reigns.
In reaction to the same topic, one Twitter user suggested that Punk's last-ever match should be a squash match against Reigns. This sparked a huge debate among fans on social media.
Taking to Twitter, fans provided various takes on the possibility of Punk returning to WWE, only for him to lose to The Tribal Chief.
Some fans predicted the scenario of Punk potentially beating Reigns. Whereas, one Twitter user suggested that Reigns should dominantly beat The Second City Saint.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
Punk has been absent from AEW programming since his rant at the All Out media scrum.
Despite his run with Tony Khan's promotion seemingly ending on a bitter note, Punk had several notable moments within AEW. He is a former two-time AEW World Champion, and shared the ring with the likes of Hangman Adam Page, Daniel Garcia, MJF, and Eddie Kingston.
Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 700 days. He is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after winning the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38.
Since becoming a double champion, The Tribal Chief has defended his title against Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
Reigns' next big test will be this weekend against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. While Reigns is a huge favorite to win the match, there are chances of Paul pulling off one of the biggest upsets in modern wrestling.
Do you think Logan Paul will dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comment section below.