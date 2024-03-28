"Pipebomb", "He is on fire" - WWE Universe reacts to CM Punk warning The Rock in his latest promo

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk delivered a widely acclaimed promo. During his promo, he put The Rock and Roman Reigns on notice. He also had a confrontation with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins ahead of their World Heavyweight Title clash.

Punk and The Rock have a lot of history with one another. During The Great One's last run as WWE Champion more than a decade ago, he defeated Punk to win the title before successfully defending it against him. The Rock lost the championship to John Cena in their WrestleMania 29 match.

In the lead-up to Punk and The Rock's clash, The Best In The World used the now-infamous line, "Your arms are too short to box with God," which he recalled on the latest edition of RAW.

Taking to social media, the WWE Universe reacted to Punk recalling his iconic promo and also namedropping The Rock. The Second City Saint stated that The Final Boss has refused to mention him since returning to WWE.

The Rock is currently involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes. On the latest edition of RAW in Chicago, he made a surprise appearance and confronted The American Nightmare during the opening segment of the show.

The Rock and Rhodes once again crossed paths during the closing moments of the show. The Final Boss brutally attacked Rhodes and left him in a bloody mess.

What did CM Punk have to say about The Rock after WWE RAW?

In the aftermath of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk once again spoke about The Rock and discussed his return.

In a Digital Exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley, the former WWE Champion stated that he was glad to have The Great One back but also put him on notice.

"I’m glad. I’m glad Rock’s back. It’s good to see that he knows his role, and he’s kept his mouth shut. Anything goes here in this new era of WWE. Me being back, I’m gonna cross paths with everybody sooner or later," said Punk. [1:03-1:17]

CM Punk is set to be on commentary for the upcoming WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

On RAW, it was announced that the Second City Saint will be involved in this year's Showcase of Immortals despite suffering a tricep injury.

