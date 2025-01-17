Piper Niven is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green. And it seems that following Green's recent Women's United States Championship win, Niven has been handed a new role.

The 33-year-old was notably dressed differently on last week's edition of SmackDown. And now it seems that Green has made her role official with a comment on a recent post from WWE on Instagram, where she noted that Niven was now her "Chief of Security."

Trending

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have already been a formidable partnership on SmackDown but now it seems that Niven's entire role is to ensure that Green is protected as the champion.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Green made history when she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion, winning it in a hard-fought battle against Michin in the final of the tournament culminating at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14. She has made it clear that she is the longest-reigning champion, despite being the only one to ever hold the title.

It will be interesting to see how Green moves forward as champion on SmackDown and if her feud with Michin is finally over after last week's clash.

Does Piper Niven need a better role in WWE SmackDown?

Piper Niven is a former champion in her own right and it could be argued that she deserves a much bigger role on SmackDown than what she currently has. Right now she has been by the side of Green for more than a year and with the Royal Rumble around the corner, Niven should be given a chance of her own.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Niven enters the Women's Royal Rumble Match and manages to pull off the unthinkable. She could then go on to challenge for a World Title at WrestleMania. A singles push for Niven could lead Green to be jealous of her friend, possibly creating dents in their relationship.

At some point, their union is expected to break, since no one can ever be trusted in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback