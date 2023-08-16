Piper Niven makes history on Monday Night RAW

Piper Niven has been the talk of the town ever since she returned to WWE after several weeks of absence, only to make history. Last night, on Monday Night RAW, Niven became one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Women's Tag Team Championships are having a rough time on the main roster as the division has failed to remain stable by having credible champions on either brand. After unifying it with the NXT titles, fans had faith that the titles would once again become prestigious. However, it took a drastic turn when Sonya Deville got injured and tore her ACL.

The team of Green and Deville had began to pick up steam on Monday Night RAW as champions before the injury. Last night, Piper Niven returned to the company and became the new one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion.

The former Duodrop became the first woman to win the Women's Tag Team Championship without competing for the title. It is a feat that has not been achieved by any woman in the tag team division on the main roster.

In 2021, Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai became the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, only to lose the titles by the end of the night. However, they did compete for the main roster titles, only for Adam Pierce to interfere and cost them the match, which led to the introduction of the new titles.

Piper Niven took out former champions during her return to WWE RAW

The WWE Draft not only changed the landscape of all brands but brought several tag teams onto the main roster. The team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn moved to Friday Night SmackDown with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance moved to WWE RAW.

Unfortunately, Fyre and Dawn lost the titles in a unification match against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, Carter and Chance are still trying to make an impact on the main roster as a tag team in the women's division.

Earlier this year, Duodrop returned to WWE and appeared at Women's Royal Rumble match as Piper Niven. Last Night, she returned to Monday Night RAW and ambushed Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

She immediately attacked the duo to make a statement. She later announced herself as Chelsea Green's new partner and became one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion.

