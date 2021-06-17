Piper Niven responds to the body-shaming she's received online since her WWE RAW debut

Although she wasn't named, Piper Niven made her WWE RAW debut Monday night, where she represented Eva Marie in a matchup against Naomi.

While it was a good showing for the NXT UK Superstar, unfortunately, a portion of the WWE Universe felt the need to body-shame Piper Niven following her appearance on RAW.

Piper Niven addressed these criticisms today and took the high road, saying she doesn't worry about the fans who critique her appearance.

"Successful big people are often met with this because we remind people of their own shortcomings, they want to believe that success is only for the "perfect people" and that's why they didn't achieve their dreams and we prove them wrong. Don't even worry about them, I don't," Piper Niven tweeted.

IMPACT Wrestling's Gail Kim tweets her support for Piper Niven

While plenty of WWE Superstars have come to Piper Niven's defense this week, it was nice to see wrestlers from other companies doing the same thing.

Gail Kim of IMPACT Wrestling sent Niven a response to her tweet letting her know that she loves her attitude and has nothing but respect for her.

"I'm so happy for your success Viper. You deserve it all bc you've put in the time and hard work. Love your attitude and nothing but the utmost respect for you," Gail Kim tweeted.

Tune in to WWE RAW next week for the next chapter in the storyline between Eva Marie and Piper Niven.

