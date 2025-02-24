Piper Niven reveals she has named a WWE Superstar "Strange Child" on her phone

Piper Niven recently shared a rather strange story on social media. She revealed that she had saved the name of a fellow WWE Superstar as "Strange Child" on her phone.

The superstar in question is NXT's own Assistant General Manager, Stevie Turner. The revelation came after a fan on X claimed they would love to see the 28-year-old Turner paired up with Niven and Chelsea Green.

To be fair to the fans, it would make for some entertaining television, especially given Turner's character. Her persona is very similar to that of Green's—in other words, an obnoxious figure who tends to rub everyone the wrong way.

On paper, she would fit right in, and while Piper Niven didn't acknowledge the possibility, she replied, confirming she is a huge Stevie Turner fan. But her reply didn't end there, as she then shared the interesting tidbit of information that is Turner's saved name on her phone.

"Absolutely love me some @StevieTurnerWWE. True story, she is saved in my phone as 'Strange Child'," wrote Niven.

It would be entertaining to see Turner paired with Niven and Green. Perhaps one day, she can join the Women's United States Champion's entourage.

Piper Niven currently serves as Chelsea Green's "Chief of Security"

Joining Chelsea Green's entourage would mean that Stevie Turner would need a role. After all, The Hot Mess is the United States Champion, and she needs a competent "cabinet" around her. A case in point is Piper Niven, who has a crucial role.

Niven serves as Green's "Chief of Security." As the name suggests, she is in charge of security, which means she needs to keep Green safe, no matter the situation. So far, she's done a pretty good job, although there have been a few mishaps here and there.

The bit has been nothing short of hilarious. Week in and week out, the duo of Green and Niven never fails to get a few laughs out of the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for them next, especially with WrestleMania 41 around the corner.

