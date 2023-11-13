Piper Niven has a threat for a rising star ahead of their WWE RAW match

Piper Niven just sent a threatening message to her opponent ahead of their match on WWE RAW.

Tegan Nox has shown a tough fighting spirit these past few weeks on RAW. It all started when she was motivated by Becky Lynch to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship. She first beat Natalya to earn a shot at the title.

Although Tegan Nox lost to Becky Lynch in a match for the title, she has been more assertive of herself since, which was evident when she confronted the Women's Tag Champions a couple of weeks ago backstage, thereby kickstarting their feud. Her partnership with a veteran like Natalya has only helped the Welsh star grow.

She is now set to compete in one of the biggest matches of her WWE career this week on RAW when she faces Piper Niven. Ahead of their match, Niven took to social media to send a threatening message to Nox.

"Can’t wait to slap the [poop emoji] out of rainbow dash tomorrow! #WWERaw"

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green finally defend the tag titles

Ever since Chelsea Green won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville, she had not defended the belts. This is because Deville got injured almost immediately after winning the titles, and was replaced by Niven.

However, on night two of NXT Halloween Havoc, Niven and Chelsea put their titles on the line against Chase U's Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne. After a hard-fought battle, Green and Niven were able to retain their titles, making their first-ever title defence a successful one.

Now with Tegan Nox and Natalya breathing down their necks, it seems like they will be defending those tag titles again sometime in the near future.

