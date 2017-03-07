Wrestlemania 33 theme song: PITBULL’S ‘GREENLIGHT’ IS THE OFFICIAL song for the 2017th edition

Pitbull's song Greenlight is the official theme song for WrestleMania 33.

WrestleMania 33’s official anthem has been confirmed

What's the story?

As reported by PWMania, WrestleMania 33's theme song has been officially announced as being 'Greenlight' by Pitbull featuring Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis. The song has been featured in promotional footage for the event since the 2017 Royal Rumble in San Antonio.

In case you didn't know

Theme songs are a big part of starting the WrestleMania excitement for a lot of fans, as it's a song that they'll remember for years to come when looking back on the event.

This is the third time in five years that Flo Rida has featured in the chosen theme, with the official theme songs of WrestleMania 32 and WrestleMania 28 also having featured the rapper.

The Heart of the matter

The report suggests that this is one of a few theme songs that will be unveiled over the coming weeks for WrestleMania 33, with some featured matches being given their own specific songs.

Here’s a WrestleMania 33 promo posted by WWE’s official Twitter account, featuring “Greenlight”, WWE have been using the song in their promos for several weeks now:

Greenlight was featured in the WrestleMania 33 promos for the Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg matches on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw.

What's next?

Given WWE's tendency to flood the audience with themes, we can expect to hear both this and the yet to be announced songs many times on WWE television over the next few weeks leading into Orlando.

As the card starts to take shape, the official list of matches will likely be found on YouTube fairly soon with this song playing in the background.

Sportskeeda's take

We actually don't mind this selection of music. Flo Rida has always been a valuable hand when it comes to producing these and as much as people love to hate on him, his songs certainly work well with the new direction of the company.

The music selection caters more towards the younger audience and in our opinion, there's no harm in it.

