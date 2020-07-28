Rusev is no longer a part of the WWE, but the former United States Champion still manages to grab the headlines due to his highly engaging Twitch streams.

During his latest stream, Rusev recollected details of the time when he worked with Rey Mysterio. Machka teamed up with Rey Mysterio at WWE Starrcade 2018 in a tag team match against Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz. They teamed up again in a six-man tag team match alongside AJ Styles at a live event in December 2018.

Rusev complimented Rey Mysterio and said that the WWE legend loved working with him, so much so, that Mysterio even pitched the idea of forming a tag team with him on TV.

Rusev was stunned by the idea and would have liked for it to come to fruition. However, WWE had other plans for Rusev and Mysterio, and they could never create an alliance on TV.

"Rey Mysterio is amazing. I loved working with him on the same team. It was absolutely my pleasure of having a tag team match with Rey Mysterio. After the match, we worked a live event, and he goes, 'Hey man, I really like working with you.' Maybe this is just Rey being Rey because he's such a nice guy. I'm honored to know Rey because he's such a nice guy and one of the greatest of all-time. He goes, 'We should work as a tag team. I have nothing going on.' I'm like [stunned], 'YES! PLEASE! I BEG YOU!' I think he went to a different story and they shot me to something else, so it never came to fruition, but even the idea, even if he was just being nice and saying it, I'm still taking the compliment." H/t Fightful

Rusev's status following WWE release, Rey Mysterio contract updates

Rusev was released from the WWE in April, and the 3-time US Champion has since not signed up with any other promotion. The Bulgarian Superstar regularly streams on Twitch, during which he chats with his fans and plays video games.

As for Rey Mysterio, the former WWE Champion is currently negotiating a new contract with the company. Mysterio is reportedly working without a contract as his deal expired months ago.

Rey Mysterio recently 'lost his eye' in the Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules, but WWE could get him back on TV if he does extend his contract.