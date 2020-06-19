Plans for Matt Riddle's debut on WWE SmackDown [Spoiler]

Matt Riddle apparently has an enormous debut on WWE SmackDown stored for tonight!

Things are going to heat up now with Matt Riddle coming to the Blue brand.

Matt Riddle will be looking to make a big impact on his WWE SmackDown debut

Matt Riddle is finally set to make his debut on WWE SmackDown. For a long time now, the WWE Universe has been waiting to see Matt Riddle, after his success in NXT, make his way to the Blue brand and make his mark on the main roster. Kurt Angle was the one to announce that Matt Riddle was going to make his way to the main roster, and it appears that's exactly what's going to happen now.

Before his debut can happen, however, there appears to be a spoiler on what Matt Riddle will be doing on the show, according to a report from Fightful Select.

Matt Riddle to feud with Baron Corbin upon WWE SmackDown debut

WWE SmackDown is only a couple of hours away at this point, and it appears that Matt Riddle, will not only be making his debut on the Blue brand but will also be working to ensure that he makes his mark right away as he is set to enter a program with Baron Corbin.

According to the report from Fightful Select, this episode was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE had already announced that the King of Bros will be making his debut on the episode but had not announced who he would be facing.

The report states that Matt Riddle is about to get a 'big' introduction to WWE SmackDown on the show, and that he will be facing a major Superstar as well.

Could you imagine a new version of Catch Point on smackdown with Drew Gulak, Daniel Bryan and myself🤯🤯🤯 BRO pic.twitter.com/OCR4iiBrJf — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 14, 2020

At the moment, there is no word on who that Superstar will be, but it has been noted that the WWE officials have high hopes for Matt Riddle based simply on his first day on the brand.

The plan beyond his first introduction to the show, at the moment, is to put him in a program with Baron Corbin.

Nothing beyond this is confirmed at the moment, but with Extreme Rules looming on the horizon, it is very possible that Matt Riddle will be heading into the show to face Baron Corbin next month.