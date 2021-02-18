Plans revealed for second NXT show - Reports

For some time now, reports have suggested that NXT is set to make some changes by adding a second show to its current output. From global expansion to a developmental program, various ideas have been at the forefront of the rumor mill. Now, a new report suggests that NXT will borrow from a company WWE acquired last year.

According to Fightful Select, the second NXT show is set to be named NXT EVOLVE. Graphics and a title belt for the show have already been prepared, but changes may be made to these plans as the situation continues to progress. The report offers clarification about the numerous rumors about a secondary NXT show.

It has also been reported that the names of Gabe Sapolsky and Jeremy Borash are involved in the new project. Fightful Select notes that tapings for NXT EVOLVE have been taking place in a warehouse that WWE used as a temporary Performance Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, plans for the latest NXT program have been in the works for roughly two years. One initial name for the program was "NXT Underground", but this idea was scrapped. There have been different ideas and pitches for the show, but NXT EVOLVE seems to be the front-runner at this point.

Some rumors have suggested that WWE wants to have a developmental program for NXT. The black-and-gold brand has somewhat shed its own status as a feeder system because it's viewed as WWE's third brand now. It seems like NXT Evolve could fill that role.

Content has been reportedly been filmed for the new NXT program

Could NXT evolve by adding a secondary show?

According to the report, content has been filmed for the upcoming second NXT show. The host for the content that was Josiah Williams, who has been involved with NXT for quite some time.

Williams is known for his popular "Wrestle and Flow" videos, where he raps over famous WWE and NXT entrance themes. The star rapped the Undisputed ERA's Adam Cole down to the ring at NXT TakeOver: XXV. He most recently provided the music for Cameron Grimes' latest promo video. Williams also opened NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day with a Valentine's rap.

The report also stated that the show didn't have live commentary when it was filmed. Of course, commentary could be added in post-production before the show makes its potential debut. Sportskeeda will provide more information as it becomes available.