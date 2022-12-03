Plans for Ronda Rousey's rumored opponent on WWE SmackDown - Reports

There has been an interesting update on Ronda Rousey's proposed new opponent.

Fresh from defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi at Survivor Series: War Games, reports have emerged that Rousey's next challenger will be former NXT Champion Raquel Rodriguez. According to earlier reports, The Baddest Woman on the Planet will put her title on the line against Rodriguez at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

A recent update from Fightful has suggested that Raquel Rodriguez will still be wearing her arm brace on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The brace was first worn following an attack from Ronda Rousey and her ally Shayna Baszler, in which she was said to have sustained a broken arm and dislocated elbow. During the attack, Rodriguez had her arm slammed into a crate.

The injuries are part of the storyline between Rousey, Baszler, Shotzi and Rodriguez. WWE have previously stated that Raquel Rodriguez will be out of action for the next few weeks due to her "injuries".

Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she will be starring in a popular video game

In a video uploaded to the RAID: Shadow Legends official YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey shared the news that she is set to be a playable character in the game. For players of the game, Rousey will be free to download until February 2023.

Of the news, RAID: Shadow Legends shared the following statement:

"If you want something done right, you better do it yourself. Turns out Ronda Rousey took this literally when battling the Fire Knight… Get your hands on the Legendary Champion, Ronda, in RAID: Shadow Legends for FREE by logging in for seven days of play between November 30, 2022 and February 20, 2023." [H/T - Raid: Shadow Legends]

As well as finding success in both UFC and WWE, the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion has embarked on a career in acting. The star has appeared in Hollywood films such as Charlie's Angels and The Expendables 3.

