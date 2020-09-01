Plans for WWE RAW Underground changed; segment not aired

Shane McMahon's WWE RAW Underground concept has been one of the biggest parts of WWE RAW over recent weeks. Every week, during the third hour of the WWE RAW shows, Shane McMahon and RAW Underground take over. It has been said that Shane McMahon was the one who came up with the concept, but unfortunately, last week's show after SummerSlam took place in complete chaos and the segments that had been filmed for RAW Underground were not shown.

Instead, this week, some of the segments taped last week were shown, although others were still not broadcast on WWE TV, as reported by Fightful Select.

RAW Underground tapings that were not used on WWE

According to the report by Fightful Select, several RAW Underground segments were scrapped last week and they ended up airing on this week's show. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir's segment saw both women dominating. The matches were re-filmed and adjusted to suit the time with the IIconics being added to the segment as well.

Titus O'Neil and Riddick Moss had been taking place last week as well.

However, Dolph Ziggler and Ivar's match, which had even been advertised by WWE was not aired. The match was never shown and it was to feature the match being interrupted by Angel Garza attacking Ivar.

MVP talked about his experience working in WWE's RAW Underground along with the rest of the Hurt Business.

It was a shock for us, too. Shane McMahon explained to us the concept of what they wanted to do and I thought, "Wow, that's pretty cool," and you know, we're all competitive athletes in combat sports so it was like, "Yeah, OK, that's right up our alley. Creatively it was just go in there and beat people up and that's what we do. We did and it worked out wonderfully and we've gotten a lot of positive feedback. Overall, the reaction to RAW Underground has been favorable and, of course, the Hurt Business going in there and wrecking shop, that's also been pretty favorable. I'm stoked. I'm excited to see what happens with RAW Underground going forward because it's just a different sight with a different flavor, different vibe and it seems pretty cool. I think people who weren't initially sold on it, I think anything that is new sometimes takes a little getting used to. I liked it right away.