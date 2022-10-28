Plans for WWE tapings during holiday season revealed

Backstage plans for WWE tapings over the holiday season in December have been revealed.

Wrestlers for the promotion have historically been on the road about 300 days a year, working weekly TV shows and live events, even on holidays. In more recent years, however, superstars have been rested for the festive season towards the end of the year, resulting in week-long breaks over Christmas.

PWInsider has revealed the company's plans for taping shows towards the end of the year.

SmackDown is broadcast live on Friday night every week throughout the year. The Blue Brand will hold a taping for two episodes on December 16 at Chicago's Allstate Arena. While one will be broadcast live, the other will be shown on December 23, a week later.

With over a week's worth of rest, the show will next emanate live on December 30 from Tampa, FL.

NXT has a busy schedule for the last month of the year, as the NXT: Deadline premium live event will air live on December 10. After a live episode of the weekly show on December 13, the brand will tape two weeks' worth of episodes the following day. These will be broadcast on December 20 and 27 respectively. The show will return to its live format in the new year.

While no such news about RAW has come out, it is expected that the Red Brand will tape two episodes on December 19 in Des Moines, Iowa. PWInsider notes that WWE could "forgo the usual RAW format" for the December 26 episode.

WWE reportedly axing Hell in a Cell premium live event

The Hell in a Cell premium live event concept is reportedly "completely dead" under WWE's new regime and Triple H's reign as Head of Creative.

The match concept first started in 1997, with the classic cage match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker at In Your House: Badd Blood. The pay-per-view surrounding the stipulation, however, kicked off in 2009.

While the yearly show has given us many memorable Cell matches (like this year's Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes), the show has also witnessed some of the worst matches in the stipulation's history. The show has also resulted in the effect that the match type has on a feud.

WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport that WWE's Hell in a Cell premium live event concept is now "completely dead".

"The show itself, I think is completely dead. That match, from what I understand means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he's had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey so they've been feuding for six weeks, they got to be there now because the calendar says so... That's not going to happen anymore." [h/t GiveMeSport]

#WWE #TripleH #HIAC Reportedly, Triple H is a huge fan of Hell in a Cell matches and believes they should only take place to settle heated feuds. Reportedly, Triple H is a huge fan of Hell in a Cell matches and believes they should only take place to settle heated feuds.#WWE #TripleH #HIAC https://t.co/YI2M8JLb1P

While there is no confirmation regarding this, the report is in line with rumors that WWE under Triple H is looking to do away with stipulation-based premium live events.

