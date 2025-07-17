  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • "Please come back" - Dominik Mysterio sends heartbreaking message to injured WWE star

"Please come back" - Dominik Mysterio sends heartbreaking message to injured WWE star

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 17, 2025 02:20 GMT
The star is now desperate (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is now desperate (Credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio has sent out a heartbreaking message. He has not been doing well recently.

Ad

Liv Morgan sent a message to Dominik Mysterio during her absence, asking if he wanted her to get rid of Rhea Ripley and CM Punk, after the star was annoyed with how things were going. Dom has not had an easy time in WWE recently and is apparently suffering from an injury that has prevented him from defending the Intercontinental Championship. Now though, he is set to be evaluated again, and if cleared, he will be facing AJ Styles for the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dominik Mysterio shared a GIF from South Park, which showed the character begging someone to come back. He also added a sad face emoji and a heart sign emoji in the caption to show that he was desperately missing Liv during her absence.

"Please come back," the GIF said.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

At this time, there's no certainty about when Liv Morgan will be able to return, as there has been no mention of an appearance anytime soon. After her shoulder injury, she may be out of action for a long time, and may miss action for months.

So far, she has been replaced on the Judgment Day by Roxanne Perez, with the star officially being inducted into the group in her absence, and also becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications