"Please come back" - Dominik Mysterio sends heartbreaking message to injured WWE star

Dominik Mysterio has sent out a heartbreaking message. He has not been doing well recently.
Liv Morgan sent a message to Dominik Mysterio during her absence, asking if he wanted her to get rid of Rhea Ripley and CM Punk, after the star was annoyed with how things were going. Dom has not had an easy time in WWE recently and is apparently suffering from an injury that has prevented him from defending the Intercontinental Championship. Now though, he is set to be evaluated again, and if cleared, he will be facing AJ Styles for the title.
Dominik Mysterio shared a GIF from South Park, which showed the character begging someone to come back. He also added a sad face emoji and a heart sign emoji in the caption to show that he was desperately missing Liv during her absence.
"Please come back," the GIF said.
At this time, there's no certainty about when Liv Morgan will be able to return, as there has been no mention of an appearance anytime soon. After her shoulder injury, she may be out of action for a long time, and may miss action for months.
So far, she has been replaced on the Judgment Day by Roxanne Perez, with the star officially being inducted into the group in her absence, and also becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.
