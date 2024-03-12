"PLEASE DON’T" - Mick Foley makes a big request to WWE that's likely to be ignored

Mick Foley has made a big request to WWE on his official Instagram handle.

Last week, on SmackDown, the logo of Logan Paul's Prime Hydration beverage could be seen on the mat. Many fans were upset with this, while others didn't seem to have any issues with it. Here's what Triple H said about the promotion's partnership with Paul's brand:

“What Logan and his team have built in a short time is phenomenal and we’re excited to help showcase Prime Hydration across our biggest events." [H/T Variety]

It looks like former world champion Mick Foley is among the ones who aren't happy with this huge development. He certainly doesn't want to see the ring mat as advertising real estate.

He made a request to WWE in his latest Instagram post, urging the promotion not to continue promoting products on its ring mat. He also shared an edited picture in his post, explaining how an advert on the mat would have looked like during the legendary Hell In A Cell match between him and The Undertaker. He wrote the following: "PLEASE DON’T."

It seems highly unlikely, though, that WWE will listen to Foley's plea. Slapping adverts on the ring mat leads to massive revenue, but TKO Group Holdings might not agree with Foley's suggestion.

What did Logan Paul say about Prime's deal with WWE?

Paul was beyond excited over the idea of Prime's massive deal with the global wrestling conglomerate. He had the following to say:

"Combining two of my greatest achievements into one knockout partnership is a dream come true. We’ve worked incredibly hard at Prime to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry and it’s time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment."

Expand Tweet

Back in the day, WCW used to slap adverts on its ring mat as well as on turnbuckles. Vince McMahon never adopted this practice, but things have changed quite a bit since he departed from the company.

Do you agree with Mick Foley?

Poll : Do you agree with Mick Foley? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion