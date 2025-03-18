Veteran pleads WWE not to make a major change with Rhea Ripley heading into WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley has seemingly found her way back into the Women's World Title picture on WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer has requested the management to not turn Mami heel heading into Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY after she got distracted by Bianca Belair, who was ringside for the match. Many assumed one of the three stars would turn heel on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and The Eradicator did act coy on WWE RAW.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley attacked both women and signed her name on their contract for the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41. In the latest edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer reacted to the segment and requested the Triple H-led creative team to not turn Mami heel heading into WrestleMania 41.

"I don't understand why, but please do not turn Rhea Ripley heel," Dreamer said. [From 14:33 to 14:38]

Why did Rhea Ripley crash the contract-signing segment on WWE RAW?

Earlier this month, Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. On the following RAW, IYO SKY won the Women's World Title from Rhea Ripley. This made Mami drop out of the title picture heading into The Show of Shows.

However, The Eradicator didn't give up, as she believed it was The EST's antics from the outside that distracted her. Unfortunately for her, the management didn't budge, and a contract-signing segment was announced for WWE RAW in Brussels.

The Nightmare appeared after IYO SKY and Bianca Belair signed the contract to make their match official for WrestleMania 41. The Australian attacked both stars and then shockingly signed the same contract and ran away with it.

Later, Adam Pearce confronted her backstage, but The Nightmare claimed she signed an official contract and that there was nothing anyone could do about it. This was followed by a brawl between the three rivals.

It will be interesting to see if the creative team includes the former Judgment Day member in the Women's World Championship match in Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open After Dark and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

