"Please give me more of this" - Fans go crazy over Chad Gable as he pulled off an unreal spot during WWE RAW

Alpha Academy member Chad Gable has been the focus of the WWE Universe after RAW this past Monday night. This week, Alpha Academy was in a Viking Rules match against the Viking Raiders on RAW. The two tandems went to war in a unique setting, with Viking shields surrounding the ring.

It was a stellar matchup that saw Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla also getting involved. Otis was enraged when Maxxine was put through a table. However, Erik and Ivar survived this onslaught from the powerhouse and executed the Viking Experience for the win.

Chad Gable garnered much fan praise, holding his own against some heavyweights in the ring. During one sequence, he hit a Moonsault followed by a German Suplex combo on Ivar, much to the crowd's amazement.

@WWEGable Go up topAssemble a planBalanceLand with graceExecute suplex@WWEGable pic.twitter.com/iGMrEs2nWk

The fans were in awe of the former Olympian's in-ring skills and demanded a better push for him in WWE.

Dave Sitkowski @davesitkow @WWE @WWEGable Gable’s a phenomenal athlete, brings the best out in his opponents every match, as a wrestler he’s top 3 easy



So it baffles me when trying too marry his 2-224 match record with all that. + he shows up every single week.



All seems kinda strange if u ask me.



Hope it changes

chris @christahphur @WWE @WWEGable How this guy is stuck in a feud with the Viking Raiders and not chasing an intercontinental title match or the US title is beyond me.

TONY313MONTANA @TONY313MONTANA @WWE @WWEGable Gable graduated from the hart dungeon. You can’t convince me otherwise lol goated

Ruan Antunes @ruan_antunes7 @WWE @WWEGable Chad Gable is supremely talented there is very little that this guy can’t do in a ring. pic.twitter.com/bOB5TjvT1L

James Grieve @GrieveJ @WWE @WWEGable Chad Gable WOW I loved this whole sequence and the whole match. Please give me more of this.

Branden @urbanzosf @WWE @WWEGable I loved this spot and Gabe's moonsults are gold.

Maxxine Dupri had a message for the WWE Universe

After the match, Maxxine Dupri took to Twitter to share a message with fans. The latest graduate of the Alpha Academy claimed that if she could pull off the same maneuver, then no one could stand up to the faction:

"It’s over for y’all when he teaches me this 🤫"

The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy have been building animosity over the last few months. The factions have two wins apiece against each other since they started battling in May. Maxxine could also be a huge difference maker, given that she can get involved and sway the odds in favor of the Academy.

It will be interesting to see how this rivalry develops and which faction gains supremacy on the red brand.

Do you think Chad Gable deserves a better push in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.