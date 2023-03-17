"Please help" - Former Champion begs for assistance from the WWE Universe

WWE stars are focused on what's to come next as WrestleMania 39 is around the corner. The company has several international events in the coming months.

Recently, RAW star and former SmackDown Tag Team Champion Chad Gable begged fans for their assistance in finding Otis.

Alpha Academy was one of the top teams on the red brand last year as they successfully defeated RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. Recently, the duo of Chad Gable and Otis have drifted apart as Maximum Male Models have their eyes on the former Heavy Machinery star.

Otis eventually decided to work with Maximum Male Models last week, which led to him ignoring his mentor and best friend on the red brand.

Gable begged fans to help him find his partner as Otis has been missing ever since he collaborated with Maxxine Dupri. Check it out:

"Please help…"

It seems highly likely that Maxxine Dupri has forced Otis to abandon his friend and we will possibly see him turn out for Maximum Male Models in the coming weeks after cutting ties with Alpha Academy.

Chad Gable has won the WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships with different partners

In 2015, Chad Gable formed an alliance with Jason Jordon to create American Alpha on the developmental brand and won the NXT Tag Team Championships. The duo later moved to the blue brand.

After spending a few months on the brand, they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships before the two went their separate ways in WWE. Gable eventually teamed up with Bobby Roode (aka Robert Roode).

In 2018, the two defeated Authors of Pain on the red brand to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. In 2020, Gable formed Alpha Academy, where he recruited Otis.

During his tenure with WWE, Chad Gable won four Tag Team Championships with three different partners on three different brands. It will be interesting to see what's next for Gable after the end of Alpha Academy.

