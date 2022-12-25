WWE star Dominik Mysterio has been arrested by the police after trying to cause havoc during the holidays with Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross had an interesting response to the development.

The holiday season, especially Christmas, is meant for reconnecting with family, but it seems that Dominik and his on-screen partner, Ripley, approach the festivities differently. Both stars have been hellbent on inflicting pain on Rey Mysterio as they previously crashed the Thanksgiving dinner at the legend's house.

Dominik and Ripley dropped by Rey's parents' house during Christmas but ended up creating a mess for themselves. The masked veteran called the police upon the 25-year-old's arrival and had him arrested.

Rey's other potential rival, Karrion Kross, has now taken to social media to react to the whole situation.

"Everyone please pray for Dom," Karrion Kross said.

The video above saw a distraught Rhea Ripley screaming in frustration after being slapped by Rey's wife and Dominik pleading with his partner to call Finn Balor and Damian Priest for help. Perhaps we'll see this angle develop on the next WWE Monday Night RAW.

WWE fans respond to Karrion Kross' reaction to Dominik Mysterio getting arrested

As soon as the video of Dominik's arrest was posted on social media, the WWE Universe went wild with their reactions to the situation.

Fans were understandably quite entertained by the entire debacle and cheered on Rey Mysterio for taking some action against his crooked son and Rhea Ripley. However, not everyone felt that way, with Kross's wife and on-screen partner, Scarlett, calling out the legend for his actions and claiming it was 'heartless.'

However, the rest of the WWE Universe feels that this arrest could only further anger Dominik, and he could come back for revenge on his father, Rey Mysterio, alongside The Judgment Day.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Don Antonio @SammyTheReturn @realKILLERkross I'm trying to pray but I can't stop falling over and laughing @realKILLERkross I'm trying to pray but I can't stop falling over and laughing

Dr. Ian ZlapnutZ @ZlapnutZ



Imma give props @realKILLERkross Dom has outclassed David Flair and Shane McMahon at disrespecting their fathers.Imma give props @realKILLERkross Dom has outclassed David Flair and Shane McMahon at disrespecting their fathers.Imma give props 🔥🔥

Pro-choice Streamer! @PuDUHge @realKILLERkross Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, Stephanie, the Mounty...all have spent a night in prison! Dominic's career is on a good path! @realKILLERkross Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, Stephanie, the Mounty...all have spent a night in prison! Dominic's career is on a good path!

StreamGawd @StreamGawd1007 @realKILLERkross Got booked on the weekend. Wont see a judge till tuesday. Ha! @realKILLERkross Got booked on the weekend. Wont see a judge till tuesday. Ha!

The buildup will likely lead to a massive feud between the two sides fighting each other somewhere down the line.

