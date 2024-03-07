"Please" - WWE Superstar makes an urgent request to The Rock's daughter Ava

A WWE Superstar has recently made a special request to The Rock's daughter and the General Manager of NXT, Ava. The said performer is Robert Stone, who wants Raine to book him in a match against his arch-nemesis, Lexis King.

Stone and King are currently involved in a heated feud in NXT. Lexis King has been merciless, as he has been taking many personal digs at Robert Stone, even going so far as to say his children were ashamed to have a father like him. As such, the 39-year-old is waiting to get his hands on the former AEW star.

Stone recently took to Twitter, where he shared a clip of himself and Von Wagner, talking about him possibly going to war against King. He captioned the video by requesting NXT's General Manager and The Rock's daughter, Ava, to put him inside the ring with his rival. Check out his tweet below:

"Ava…Please make this happen…Please…," tweeted Robert Stone.

Expand Tweet

Teddy Long is a fan of Ava's work in WWE

Ava's transition from a member of Schism to becoming the on-screen authority of NXT was unexpected for the fans. However, she has adapted well to the role.

Teddy Long also echoed similar sentiments on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. The WWE legend even considered the new NXT GM to Vicky Guerrero, one of the most respected on-screen managers in wrestling history.

"I think she's put in that position to learn. That's a good training position, a good position to learn in. That's why she's there. Like I said, the only woman general manager I remember is Vickie Guerrero, and for her to come in and step in and be a female GM is outstanding."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if WWE plans to have Ava wrestle again, as she last competed in August 2023, or if she will remain a GM for the foreseeable future.

Are you impressed with Ava's work in NXT so far? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE