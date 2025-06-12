Police interrogated former world champion due to a controversial angle with popular WWE star

WWE Superstars have often been involved in controversial or problematic angles while feuding with other stars, which don't age well. Former TNA World Champion James Storm recently revealed he was interrogated by real-life cops due to a controversial angle involving Mickie James.

In 2015, James Storm walked on a dark path as the leader of The Revolution in TNA Wrestling. The lovable cowboy went by The Legend and tried to recruit Mickie James and her son into his faction while feuding with Magnus, aka Nick Aldis. Luckily, James denied it, and Storm seemingly tried to end her life in a segment.

While the segment was scripted, the backlash James Storm faced was real, as cops showed up at his doorstep. In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former TNA World Champion revealed how a cop, who assumed the segment was real, interrogated him for it.

Storm further mentioned that his brother, who was a detective, knew it was scripted and made his new partner interrogate the TNA star, pulling a prank on both of them. The TNA star had to pull the curtain a bit and explain everything in detail to clear his name while he continued his feud with Magnus and Mickie James.

"The funny thing was, a lot of people don't know it, I actually had cops come to my house to make sure, they thought it was legit. My brother, who was a detective at the time, he called me. He goes, 'Hey, man, did you kill somebody on TV?' I was like, bro, it’s wrestling. He goes, 'That's what I try to tell him.' But there was this cop that had just started on the beat with him, so he was messing with him. He had that guy come to my door and ring the doorbell and ask me about all this stuff, and my brother sitting in a car just laughing his butt off. So I had to bring the cop in and put the episode on and show him it's part of a wrestling angle. I was trying to, me and Mickie and Nick, all three of us are trying to tell John this is not a good idea to murder somebody on TV. I came up with a plan of having a flash of me, this is what would happen if she wouldn't agree with me, like, I would push her off and she would die, you know, but they didn't like that idea. I was like, All right, well, I guess I'm pushing her," Storm said. [H/T - Chris Van Vliet]

Thankfully, Storm didn't face any legitimate heat from law enforcement over the segment.

James Storm did wrestle for WWE

After The Revolution storyline, Storm's time with TNA Wrestling came to an end before the end of the year in 2015. During this time, he appeared in WWE.

The Cowboy had two matches in the Stamford-based promotion at WWE NXT. However, he didn't sign a contract with the company and decided to return to TNA Wrestling in 2016.

After a short reunion with Robert Roode, both stars went their separate ways as The Glorious One signed a contract with WWE and joined the developmental brand in the following months.

