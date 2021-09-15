Vince McMahon constantly changed policy regarding Chris Benoit being on the WWE Network

Chris Benoit was widely regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers to ever grace the squared circle. After learning of the circumstances of his death, Vince McMahon went on to blacklist him from the company.

When WWE Network was launched in 2014, it did not contain any content featuring The Wolverine. However, according to recent reports, WWE's policies on Benoit have changed.

Speaking to Lee Walker on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, former WWE Network employee Marie Shadows was asked if she took any offense to people complaining about the WWE Network on social media.

"No, because I understood where they were coming from. Because I was even frustrated with some of the rules that they put in place. I remember the first week I was there, you know how Chris Benoit is a very touchy subject and we have to go through lots and lots of footage. Depending on what they assign you, you have to be really careful about what you put for the SEO," replied Marie Shadows.

She added that Vince McMahon kept changing WWE Network policies regarding Benoit.

"One week, 'Chris Benoit' is okay so make sure to tag Chris Benoit. Week number two, the bosses come in and they are like, 'Oh no, Vince doesn't want that. Vince wants you to change it up.' We, the workers didn't have to do it, the supervisors had to do it, but we as the workers had to know that we couldn't do it for the second week. Then the third week came and they were like, 'Eh, it's okay now.' Then the fourth week they were like, 'Alright, never mind, don't worry about it, we'll take care of everything.' So I understood fans when they were complaining about the WWE Network and 'this didn't work' or 'that didn't work' because I had those frustrations over there working with them." (H/T - Fightful)

Chris Benoit's accomplishments in WWE

Chris Benoit made his debut in WWE as part of a faction known as The Radicalz. He was an active member of the roster between 2000 and 2007. He was the 12th Triple Crown winner in company history.

He won the Tag Team championships four times with three different partners. He has also won the United States Championship 3 times and the Intercontinental Championship 4 times in his career.

He was also the winner of the Royal Rumble match in 2004, winning it from the #1 spot. His biggest achievement, however, was winning the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania 20, where he defeated Triple H and Shawn Michaels in a Triple Threat match.

