"Poor booking," "Makes no sense" - WWE Universe reacts to popular tag team's loss on Friday Night SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is one show away from The Biggest Party of The Summer as the company will head to Detroit for this year's SummerSlam. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the popular duo of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville's loss to the makeshift team of Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on the blue brand.

Last night, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville made an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown. The two stars from Monday Night Raw were booked in a tag team match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Unfortunately, the champions embarrassingly lost to the makeshift team, and fans didn't appreciate it. Green and Deville lost their first match as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and fans blame the company for poorly booking the champions and the division.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



I am going to be honest, I hated it.



Why are the NEW champs losing already to two RIVALS?!



I am going to be honest, I hated it. Why are the NEW champs losing already to two RIVALS?! Wouldn't it make more sense for the Champs to win thanks to the personal issues between Flair/Belair?

WWE Universe didn't want the champions to lose!

The finish of the match upset a lot of viewers as Flair and Bianca bickered for a while before pinning Green clean for the win. It will be interesting to see how the company plans on strongly booking the champions going forward.

WWE had three sets of women's tag team champions in less than two months

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez relinquished the Women's Tag Team Championships due to Morgan's injury. The company set up a Fatal-4-Way match where Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the titles for the first time.

Unfortunately, their run lasted a little over a month after Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey during their title defense in London at Money in the Bank 2023. Morgan and Rodriguez won the titles for the second time. However, their second reign was shorter than their first reign.

Raquel Rodriguez started to feud with Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. During one of the interactions, Mami injured Rodriguez's leg before their title defense. Later, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated the team and won the titles.

Morgan and Rodriguez last a bit over two weeks as champions. Meanwhile, the company has poorly booked the division over the past few months and the current champions. After winning the titles, Green and Deville made one appearance on Monday Night RAW and lost on Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on the women's tag team division? Sound off in the comments section below.

