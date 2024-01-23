The WWE Universe went into a frenzy once it was announced that The Rock was being brought in as a TKO Holdings board member.

The Brahma Bull recently made a triumphant return to the company on Day 1 of Monday Night RAW. He squared up against Jinder Mahal in the ring, laid him out quickly with his signature People's Elbow, and proceeded to celebrate with the crowd.

However, Dwayne's tease about "sitting at the Head of the Table" has not gone unnoticed by the fans, with netizens speculating if this points to a feud with Roman Reigns. TKO Group Holdings happens to be the parent company of WWE and UFC. As a board member, the 51-year-old has also been given full ownership of his iconic "The Rock" trademark.

Fans have started speculating as to what this news means for the future of WWE itself, and if it could affect the creative aspects of the company.

Could The Rock have himself participating in the main event of WrestleMania? Fans are concerned for Cody Rhodes' spot as he looks to finish his story. Would The Rock's appointment turn into a roadblock for him?

Here are some reactions from the WWE Universe:

The Rock reacts to being appointed to TKO's Board

The Rock shared his thoughts about being brought on to take a seat on the TKO Holdings' board.

It's safe to say that Dwayne Johnson is one of the most successful wrestlers to have ever worked for WWE. It seems that he has finally shifted his focus back to where it all started after appearing on RAW.

According to Variety, Dwayne Johnson has officially stated that he is very proud to be carrying on the family's legacy as a board member of TKO Group Holdings:

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come,” Johnson said in a statement. “Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle." H/T Variety

Only time will tell if this appointment ends up changing the course of the promotion's history.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should be concerned about The Rock's appointment? Sound off in the comments section below.

