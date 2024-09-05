Popular WWE tag team reunites months after breakup

A WWE team has finally reunited months after they had broken apart. The two stars worked together to finally take on multiple stars recently.

Tatum Paxley has had her hands full in recent weeks and on this week's NXT show, she was outnumbered. She was not only facing TNA's own Rosemary, she was also having to deal with Wendy Choo. Paxley went head to head against Rosemary and although she was able to defeat the star, after the match was done, she was in trouble once again, being beaten down by the newly formed team. This was when Lyra Valkyria ran in to help her friend.

The two embraced after the moment. Later on in the show, Valkyria commented on her return to NXT and said that Paxley had backup now. The two celebrated together, embracing, putting aside their issues that had led to the breakup of the team earlier in the year.

"You've got backup now," stated Valkyria.

Paxley and Valkyria were friends previously on NXT, but after Valkyria lost the WWE NXT Women's Championship at Stand and Deliver, Paxley betrayed her on the following NXT show. The two fell apart and would have a feud, but Valkyria failed.

She left soon after as she had been drafted to WWE RAW, and that's where she has been competing since that time. This is the first time that the team has been properly reunited since their falling out.

Lyra Valkyria may be part of both NXT and WWE RAW

While Valkyria has returned to help her friend, Tatum Paxley, it seemingly won't be a one-off appearance. Saying that she has Paxley's back means that the star will probably be showing up regularly on the WWE developmental brand to help her teammate.

However, at the same time, Valkyria is officially a part of RAW at this time. Despite the NXT appearance, she was drafted to RAW and that's the roster she is a part of.

It's likely that she will be making dual appearances on both shows.

