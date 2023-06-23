Popular AEW star claims that he is better than WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is a former multi-time world champion and a WWE Hall of Famer. However, an AEW star has claimed he is better than the legendary star.

Michaels is one of the founding members of the legendary faction D-Generation X. The group also consisted of Billy Gunn, whose son Austin has now claimed to be better than The Heartbreak Kid.

Taking to Twitter, Austin Gunn responded to a fan's tweet and sent a four-word message.

"yeah I'm just better [than Michaels]" wrote Austin

Austin and his brother Colten Gunn are former AEW World Tag Team Champions. They recently formed an alliance with Bullet Club Gold members Jay White and Juice Robinson and could join the faction at some point down the line.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, White and Robinson assisted The Gunns in their match against Matt and Jeff Hardy. This coming Saturday night on Collision, The Gunns will team up with Jay and Juice against CM Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks.

Wrestling veteran Ahmed Johnson claimed that Shawn Michaels had the power to get people fired from WWE

Shawn Michaels was known for his notoriety backstage in WWE, mostly during the Attitude Era.

During a recent interview on Monte & The Pharaoh, former WWE (WWF) star Ahmed Johnson recalled Michaels' backstage power. He claimed that the Hall of Famer had the power to get people fired from the company. Johnson said:

"You would have been fired in a heartbeat. Shawn Michaels was back then what The Rock is to the WWF [WWE] now. He had the pull, he had the position, and you knew if you messed with him that he would have seen that you were fired."

Michaels is currently working as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and is the head of the creative department of the NXT brand.

