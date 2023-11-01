Popular champion finally defends title on WWE show for the first time since winning it 106 days ago

A top champion has defended her title for the first time on a WWE show.

A couple of months ago, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville shocked the world when they captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

However, soon after winning the title, Deville suffered a severe injury, which put her out of action for a while. This resulted in Green finding a new partner in Piper Niven. The two women were yet to defend the tag team titles.

Last week on NXT, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven confronted Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne backstage. Jacy and Thea called out the tag champions for not defending the gold, challenging them to a match.

Tonight, on Night Two of NXT Halloween Havoc, they got their title shot. Both teams put on a tough fight. However, a slight miscommunication from Chase U helped Green and Niven.

During the closing moments of the match, Jacy Jayne tried to grab the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship to use in the match, but Andre Chase stopped her. This allowed Green to hit the Unprettier for the win.

It remains to be seen what this loss means for Chase U and for Jacy Jayne, who was clearly upset with the loss.

