Popular couple reveal plans to team together on WWE TV

A popular real-life couple recently revealed plans to team together on WWE television.

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair were briefly paired together on RAW in 2020. Belair made her main roster debut at Wrestlemania 36 by evening the odds after Ford's tag-team 'The Street Profits' faced off with Austin Theory and Angel Garza, who had Zelina Vega in their corner.

Since then, Bianca's focus has been on singles competition in the women's division. The 34-year-old is a two-time Women's Champion and the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion of all time.

Ford has had a successful run in the tag-team division alongside Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits is Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE. In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated at the ESPYs, Montaz and Bianca revealed that teaming up together is a goal of theirs.

"That’s [teaming together] a goal of both of ours. We travel together, we work together, we’re always together, so it’s just being true to ourselves. We eventually want to be on screen together, in and out of the ring," said Belair. [H/T Fightful]

Baseball legend believes Bianca Belair helped major change in WWE

Before her defeat to Asuka at Night of Champions in May, Bianca Belair held the RAW Women's Championship for 420 days. The EST of WWE broke Becky Lynch's previous record of 399 days to become the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion of all time.

Philadelphia Phillies legend and lifelong wrestling fan John Kruk recently appeared as a guest on WWE After The Bell. The veteran spoke about the evolution of Women's Wrestling and gave major credit to Belair. He also revealed that he was a big fan of her husband, Montez Ford.

"It really has [changed the business]," John Kruk remarked about women's wrestling. "Bianca Belair... Holy cr*p, what an athlete she is. Of course, and her husband, Montez Ford, unbelievable athlete too. I love watching those two compete." [From 36:12 to 36:25]

Would you like to see Ford and Belair team up on SmackDown? let us know in the comments below!