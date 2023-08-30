Popular duo returns to WWE; pays homage to Brock Lesnar

The Creed Brothers triumphantly returned to WWE NXT after defeating the Dyad in a Steel Cage Match.

The Creed Brothers had previously lost the 'Loser Leaves NXT' Match against Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler in July. During the last week's episode, Brutus and Julius kidnapped Ava of the Schism and demanded a rematch. Joe Gacy, Fowler, and Reid agreed to the Creeds' terms to get Ava back, and the match was scheduled for this week.

During the opening match of the night, the Creed Brothers were attacked by the Schism before the match could even begin. Brutus was taken away as Julius was left alone with the Dyad inside the steel cage. The match started with Julius in a two-on-one situation.

He fought valiantly as he showcased his technical prowess. At one point, Julius paid homage to Brock Lesnar as he executed the Brock Lock on Fowler. He then transitioned it to an ankle lock and simultaneously executed a one-armed powerbomb on Reid, which left the fans in disbelief.

Julius Creed executing the Brock Lock.

The Dyad gained control by repeatedly smashing Julius into the cage. Brutus then made a miraculous comeback as he ripped the cage door to enter.

The Creed Brothers were soon able to take control as they executed the Stereo Falling Lariats to secure the win and get reinstated to the WWE NXT roster.

After the match, the Creed Brothers reunited with their Diamond Mine stablemate Ivy Nile in the ring.

Are you happy to see the Creed Brothers back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE