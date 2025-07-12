Popular duo seemingly split up on WWE show

The WWE Great American Bash premium live event was a back-and-forth and chaotic show, as many expected. The show has laid the seeds for future showdowns and also saw the potential break-up of a popular duo.

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi successfully defended his gold strap after he managed to beat Yoshiki Inamura. The two stars engaged in a tough battle where both powerhouses tested their strengths. While Josh Briggs attempted to use heel tactics, the Japanese star maintained the tradition of fair play in the match and had a respectful bout.

However, it appears the popular duo of Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs may have split with each other after their ideological clash. WWE posted Oba Femi’s backstage interview following his title defense. Where the Japanese star also appeared, thanked the NXT Champion for the opportunity, and apologized for Briggs trying to interfere. Femi appreciated Inamura and assured that he would give him a rematch soon, as he deserves one.

Meanwhile, Josh Briggs rushed in and shoved Yoshiki Inamura before himself challenging Oba Femi for a fight. This seemingly marks the end of Inamura and Briggs’s popular alliance. It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

