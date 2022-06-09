Former WWE personality gives a simple reason why Vince McMahon hates when people sneeze in front of him

Vince McMahon is known to have certain quirks. Being the biggest and most important personality in the professional wrestling industry's history, he is often dubbed as intimidating. Among his most infamous quirks is the fact that he doesn't like people sneezing around him. The former WWE writer spoke about the matter and revealed why the WWE Chairman doesn't like it.

The infamous McMahon-sneezing stories go back years. The WWE Chairman is known for his peculiarities, whether it's dislikes or obsessions. This is exactly what makes him an intriguing personality to whom not everyone has access.

On the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. was asked about whether he ever sneezed in front of the boss. FPJ stated that even if he did, he didn't care and that there is a logical reason why McMahon doesn't like people sneezing in front of him.

“I don’t think so,” Prinze stated. “If I did, I didn’t care. It’s a normal thing. I know I’ve heard all the, ‘Ew, gross’ stories and all of that, but he just plays it up. He doesn’t like it, but who wants to get sneezed on? Who wants to get sick? Nobody.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

It's a rather rational explanation, but it's unlikely that the average person hates sneezing as much as McMahon does.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Vince McMahon have had several interactions

Freddie Prinze Jr. has had several interactions with Vince McMahon over the years. He learned a lot from him, especially on the professional wrestling front. He has several stories, both normal and bizarre. Ranging from his perspective on pitching small men to McMahon changing as well as bizarre story of how top agent Michael PS Hayes was made to investigate who defecated in Vince McMahon's private plane bathroom.

Either way, FPJ learned a lot from the boss, and that was likely the case and vice versa. Perhaps more FPJ-McMahon stories will unfold in the next season of his podcast.

