Popular faction officially split by WWE ahead of SmackDown

It has certainly been an interesting week in the world of WWE. While there has been a massive premium live event announced for Australia in October, it seems that a number of releases have now been reported ahead of SmackDown as well.
One of the most shocking is Shayna Baszler, who has been on WWE's main roster for more than five years and is a former NXT Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion.
Shayna Baszler has most recently been part of Pure Fusion Collective, with Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville, but after Deville was released earlier this year, the duo continued the group without her.
Baszler's release now means that Stark will be returning to solo activity on RAW, and could potentially be repackaged before making her return. The two women only wrestled one televised match without Deville, a gauntlet match on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania that was won by Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.
What's next for Zoey Stark alone in WWE on RAW?
Zoey Stark has already proved her worth over the past few years, having been part of a storyline with Trish Stratus a few years ago before she joined forces with Deville and Baszler.
The two women were not featured at WrestleMania and haven't had a push in the women's tag team division for several months, which could have been the writing on the wall. As already noted, Stark could be repackaged now in the same way Albra Fyre was recently added to Chelsea Green's stable, but her future direction now remains unclear.
Baszler recently made an appearance for GCW as part of WrestleMania week because of her lack of appearances in WWE, but Stark wasn't part of the same event, and her future in the company as a solo star will now be interesting to see.