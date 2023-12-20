Popular faction teases breakup on recent WWE show

WWE currently has several factions ruling its brands. The creative team recently teased breaking up a popular stable on a recent show to mix things up.

The Bloodline, Judgment Day, and Imperium are among the top stables working in WWE today. The company has teased breaking up these factions many times, but they have weathered the storms to entertain fans.

A recent episode of NXT saw the creative team potentially planting the seeds to break up a popular faction. The group of Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley featured in a couple of backstage segments that hinted towards a potential breakup.

Josh Briggs has been trying to become a solo star in NXT. He had an impressive performance in the men's Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline 2023, where he worked without his tag team partner Brooks Jensen.

On the latest edition of NXT, Briggs told Jensen that he wanted to face Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup and added that he needed to do so by himself. This means he doesn't wish Jensen to be by his side for the match.

Check out what went down in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans could see Brooks Jensen get frustrated with his partner and attack him during his Heritage Cup match. This could effectively break up the faction and begin a new rivalry between the two men.

Fallon Henley could also leave the faction after what happened on WWE NXT

The latest edition of WWE NXT showed the men of the faction having a conversation. Meanwhile, Fallon Henley of the group also had a tough time on the show.

Fallon Henley and Tiffany Stratton had a one-on-one match that saw the former pick up a surprise win. The upset did not work well for the former NXT Women's Champion.

The Center of the Universe vented her frustration and assaulted Henley before dumping trash onto her. Stratton said Henley would be forced to become her servant once she defeated her.

Expand Tweet

If the former NXT Women's Champion beats Fallon Henley soon, then WWE fans can see her leaving the faction consisting of Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and herself. It would allow her to split from the group and embark on a solo run.

Do you want to see the popular faction break up on NXT so the members can go their separate ways in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.