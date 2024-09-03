Popular female star misses RAW; online activity fuels speculation of potential WWE departure 

This week's episode of WWE RAW included both a commentary and announcer change. Joe Tessitore made his debut in the booth alongside Wade Barrett, and Alicia Taylor filled in for Samantha Irvin.

Irvin was in Germany for Bash in Berlin this past weekend, so it's unclear why she missed RAW. However, several fans have noticed that the popular star has removed all the links to the company from her social media profiles.

Check out the screenshot below:

Irvin made the change several days ago and has recently been responding to a lot of online negativity. Instagram even removed one of her photos before restoring it.

Samantha Irvin is also engaged to former WWE Superstar Ricochet, who made the decision to walk away from the company earlier this year before debuting for AEW at All In last weekend. Irvin has remained contracted to the company despite her partner's move to their closest rivals, but it's unclear if that is connected to her absence tonight.

Alicia Taylor was featured on the graphic to begin RAW, which has led to speculation that Irvin may have made the move over to SmackDown along with Michael Cole and Corey Graves, who will be part of the show starting this week.

