Popular female superstar turns heel on Bianca Belair; leaves her writhing in pain on WWE SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was taken by surprise by her WWE WrestleMania 39 challenger Asuka as she turned heel. She also left Belair in sheer agony with her infamous mist move.

Despite heavy booing from Puerto Rican fans during WWE Backlash, Belair successfully defended her title against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY.

On the other hand, tonight on SmackDown, fans in Knoxville were eager to welcome back their hometown idol, Bianca Belair. She arrived to celebrate a record-breaking title reign, but things did not go as planned.

Belair defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 39, and it seemed that the Empress of Tomorrow was not over it yet. She made her way to the ring, cutting the champion's celebration short before she could say anything.

Asuka entered the ring and offered her hand to Belair, drawing applause from the fans. However, as soon as the EST of WWE reciprocated the handshake, the Japanese star splashed green mist all over her face.

The Empress of Tomorrow left after Bianca Belair sold her the green haze like it was pepper spray. This was a fast segment with an abrupt heel turn.

It remains to be seen whether the company books the two women for another title match at the Night of Champions event.

Do you want to see Asuka vs. Belair at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes