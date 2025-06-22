Popular female WWE star shockingly admits she has been stealing from Cody Rhodes' bus for months

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and it seems that while he has been promoting Wheatley Vodka regularly on his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, along with his new tour bus, someone has been stealing his supplies.

As part of a recent and surprising Instagram story, Naomi admitted that she had been stealing from his bus for months, since she had been spotted with the vodka on several occasions.

Naomi has already been revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker, and the two women have been embroiled in a deeply personal feud, but it seems that her new character allows her to reach new levels on social media.

It's likely that Cody Rhodes was already aware that someone was stealing his vodka, but it would have been interesting if this was the way that he found out.

Cody Rhodes has more pressing matters in WWE at present

While Naomi is making enemies all over WWE at present, it seems that Cody Rhodes has his own issues to attend to.

This week on RAW, Rhodes has to take on his long-time friend Jey Uso for a spot in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, where he will face another close friend in Randy Orton.

It will be an emotionally fuelled week for The American Nightmare if he can find a way past Uso and has to prepare to face The Viper in Saudi Arabia.

Naomi could also have an interesting week of her own. After attempting a Money in the Bank cash-in on SmackDown, she could decide to interfere in the Last Woman Standing Match between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in Saudi Arabia this week.

Naomi is Miss Money in the Bank and can choose to cash in that contract whenever she chooses.

