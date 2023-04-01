Popular female WWE Superstar was initially asked to be a part of The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business was one of the most dominant factions in WWE before the formation of The Bloodline during the Thunderdome Era. However, the company ended the stable in an unfortunate manner. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently revealed that she was asked to be a part of the stable.

In 2020, Bianca Belair made her main roster debut and joined Monday Night RAW. She aligned with her real-life husband, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins in The Street Profits for a while. However, The EST's time on Monday Night was limited as she moved to the blue brand during the WWE Draft.

Bianca Belair went on to set several records and won titles on both brands after winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. Speaking to Steve Fall on WrestlingNewsCo, Belair was asked about starting an all-female Hurt Business, to which she revealed that she was offered to be a part of the original group:

"It could definitely be an all-female Hurt Business. I know they were trying to get me to join The Hurt Business when I first came into the WWE, but they were feuding with The Street Profits. So I was like that can't really work, you know, but I think we can definitely do an all-female Hurt Business." (From 1:02 to 1:16)

It will be interesting to see if Belair ends up forming her stable in the near future.

Bianca Belair will face Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39

Last year, Bianca Belair won the RAW Women's Championship when she beat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. The EST had one of the longest reigns as the champions on the red brand as she crossed 360 days.

After several title defenses against Becky Lynch and Bayley on the red brand, the champion will finally go up against Asuka. Earlier this year, The Empress of Tomorrow made her return to the company at the Royal Rumble event.

In February 2023, she won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals. Asuka will face Bianca on Night Two for the RAW Women's Championship.

However, Asuka has adopted a new gimmick similar to Kana (her previous gimmick), and The Empress of Tomorrow has not been pinned or submitted since her return to WWE.

Who do you think will walk out with the WWE RAW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

