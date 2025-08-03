Popular female WWE Superstar teases challenging Tiffany Stratton after her win over Jade Cargill at SummerSlam

Tiffany Stratton has seemingly been challenged to a title match by popular WWE Superstar Chelsea Green. The latter has her sights set on the reigning WWE Women's Champion.On Night 1 of the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, The Buff Barbie was victorious over Jade Cargill and successfully retained the title once again. She won the championship in January 2025 by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. The 26-year-old has successfully defended her title against Jax, Charlotte Flair, and Trish Stratus before another successful outing at SummerSlam. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaking to X (fka Twitter), The Hot Mess teased challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship with a three-word message.&quot;I C U,&quot; wrote Green.Check out Green's post on X:Green is the inaugural and former WWE Women's United States Champion. She defeated Michin on the December 14 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event to win the title and successfully defended the title twice against her.Green also marked a successful title defense against Sol Ruca on NXT before losing it to Zelina Vega on the April 25th edition of SmackDown. At Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX, she failed to beat Vega to regain the championship.The 34-year-old superstar could have her sights on the WWE Women's Championship and could emerge as Tiffany Stratton's next challenger.