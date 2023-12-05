Popular former Champions six-month streak comes to an end in stunning fashion on WWE RAW 

It was a night to remember this week on WWE RAW for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter since they were able to defeat Natalya and Tegan Nox to pick up their first victory on the red brand since June.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions could have now made a pitch for themselves to be handed a tag team title match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven since they also had an altercation with the duo following the match.

Despite being on the backfoot throughout, Carter and Chance were able to rally towards the end, and their incredible double team slam on Natalya was enough to secure a rare win for the team.

The former NXT stars have been overlooked and underestimated since they made their WWE RAW debuts, and now it appears that they are finally being taken seriously by the booking team on the red brand.

Carter and Chance are the most athletic female wrestlers on the brand and could be a legitimate threat to the reign of Green and Niven if handed a title shot in the near future.

