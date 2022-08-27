"You guys are all caught up on size"- Popular Hollywood actor is convinced of taking on Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring

Popular Hollywood actor and stand-up comedian Kevin Hart is unfazed by Brock Lesnar's strength and size, claiming that he can take on the former WWE Champion.

Kevin has been a close associate of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in and out of Hollywood. It looks like the comedian could also be looking to emulate The Great One's career inside the squared circle. He has called out The Beast Incarnate on multiple occasions in the past.

During a recent interview with Becky Lynch, Hart stressed that he can go toe-to-toe with Brock. Kevin also disclosed the name of his maneuver:

"You guys are all caught up on size. That's what you guys are. Everybody's looking at the size, [mimics] 'Oh my god, that's a big man.' I'll tell you what else is big [shows punch]. Did you see that? [ asks Mark Wahlberg]. It's called the Overhand Scorpion Tail. You don't want to get hit with the Scorpion Tail." [4:50 - 5:11]

Check out the full interview below:

Brock Lesnar was last seen in WWE at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar last stepped inside the squared circle at the SummerSlam, where he took on Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The bout was billed as the last match ever between the two after a years-long rivalry. The Tribal Chief stood tall at the end to retain his title. The match was filled with memorable moments, with the Beast Incarnate even using a tractor on multiple occasions.

Towards the end of the match, Brock used a tractor to lift a side of the ring, causing Roman Reigns to tumble down from the other side.

However, The Usos came out to help the Head of the Table, burying Lesnar underneath the announcer table to pick up the victory.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports BROCK LESNAR JUST LIFTED UP THE WHOLE RING WITH A TRACTOR! @rasslin BROCK LESNAR JUST LIFTED UP THE WHOLE RING WITH A TRACTOR! @rasslin https://t.co/A4L6kWOZWR

The Beast Incarnate has not been seen on TV programming since then. WWE fans are no strangers when it comes to booking celebrities in a wrestling match. While it's just a joke at this point, a potential match between Kevin Hart and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania could certainly capture the interest of fans.

