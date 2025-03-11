Popular Judgment Day member reveals why Carlito is disliked

The Judgment Day remains one of the top factions in all of pro wrestling. The group of fan-favorite heels have an interesting connection with the WWE Universe, which has held strong through various changes and setbacks. Amid increased tension within The Judgment Day, one member is speaking out on Carlito.

JD McDonagh is on the shelf with a serious injury while Carlito, Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio deal with increased heat within The Judgment Day. The Caribbean Bad Apple joined the faction at the same time The Miracle Kid did, which came exactly two months before her tag team partner joined. The oldest member of the group returned to WWE for two appearances in 2021 after being gone for almost 11 years. He returned again in 2023 and has been there ever since.

Big Mami Cool is no fan of Carlito's signature apples. Raquel and Liv answered spicy fan questions today to promote the new Nissin Foods partnership, and Rodriguez was asked to reveal something she doesn't like about a Judgment Day member.

"I mean, there's a lot, but if I had to pick one... it would definitely be chewing apples too loud. Manners! Manners!" Raquel Rodriguez said.

Morgan and Rodriguez made WWE history by defeating Naomi and Bianca Belair last month, becoming the first-ever three-time Women's Tag Team Champions. The six-way tie remains with The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill/Naomi.

The Judgment Day mixes it up with WWE NXT Superstar

The Judgment Day has dominated RAW and SmackDown over the last few years. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez recently made an impact on NXT through interactions with Roxanne Perez.

The Prodigy is rumored for an official main roster call-up. She returned to RAW three weeks ago to defeat Rodriguez in a qualifier for Elimination Chamber, where she entered at #4 but was eliminated third by Alexa Bliss after 23:05. Days after winning the Women's Tag Team Championship, Liv and Raquel returned to SmackDown to join Perez in beating Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair.

Perez pinned The Role Model on SmackDown as announcers touted her momentum. She is rumored to face Bayley during WrestleMania Weekend. Roxanne was immediately dropped by Alexa Bliss after the trios win to send a pre-Chamber message.

