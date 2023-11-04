Popular LWO member sends a powerful message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega sent a message ahead of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The LWO member has had one of the most fruitful years of her professional wrestling career in 2023. From facing Rhea Ripley in her hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico, at Backlash to competing in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match in London, she has proved she could hang with WWE's finest with her athleticism and perseverance.

She even challenged for the Women's Championship when she faced IYO SKY during an episode of SmackDown a few months back. Vega has now sent a message ahead of this week's show. She claimed she had the crowd on their feet whenever given an opportunity.

"Backlash.. Money In The Bank.. or just another Friday Night Smackdown.. any opportunity that I am given, I always have the crowd on their feet," Zelina shared.

Vega was last seen in action when she faced Damage CTRL's Bayley during an episode of WWE SmackDown a few weeks back. It will be interesting to see what's next for the talented star.

