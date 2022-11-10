Popular MMA personality wants to align with Ronda Rousey in WWE

Ronda Rousey might be getting additional help from fellow MMA personality Ariel Helwani, as he recently offered to help Rousey in WWE by becoming her manager.

It's been over four years since Ronda Rousey made her debut for the company. Since then, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has conquered the women's division on three occasions, becoming the RAW Women's Champion and a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

However, she has often been criticized for the way she cuts her promos. On the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani said he would like to offer his services to the former UFC star and cut promos for her as a manager would:

“I could have and could help Ronda Rousey. Yep, yep. Can’t beat that. Not great on the mic, not believable, little too stiff,” Helwani said. “Have me, the voice of the voiceless, the voice of MMA, the voice of combat sports, come out there and cut promos on her behalf. That’s what I wanna do. I don’t wanna cut promos on my behalf, I wanna cut promos on other people’s behalf." [H/T - MMA News]

Ariel Helwani has previously worked for both UFC and WWE. It would certainly be interesting to see Helwani manage the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ariel Helwani claims Ronda Rousey can snap people's arms

Last month, the WWE Universe saw the extreme side of Ronda Rousey when she challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules 2022. In the end, she brutally choked out the champion using her legs to become the new champion.

Rousey rose to prominence as she dominated the UFC's women's division, where she got to showcase her strength to her fullest. On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani praised Rousey and made a bold claim that The Baddest Woman on the Planet can snap people's arms off their bodies:

“Night and day, easy job, easy job. She’s legit. She’s a real fighter. She’s a real badass. She snapped people’s arms. You get caught in one of those things, you’re done. That would’ve been a fun one.” [H/T - MMA News]

Ronda Rousey is currently aligned with her best friend Shayna Baszler on the blue brand, where she is the SmackDown Women's Champion.

